Columbia County, Pennsylvania, Tornadoes, Union County, Warren County


PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Powerful storms spawned at least three tornadoes in Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in northwestern Pennsylvania Sunday night, causing “significant destruction” in Starbrick, Warren County. A lumber company was damaged and a boat was lifted off the ground.

(Photo Credit: WICU)

Two twisters struck in central Pennsylvania early Monday. One damaged a church and destroyed a barn in East Buffalo Township, Union County. Another did significant damage to nine trailers near Benton in Columbia County, and also affected about a dozen homes and businesses, blowing one roof completely off.

Teams are trying to confirm reports of other twisters. Winds and torrential rains also washed out roads and knocked out power to tens of thousands of utility customers.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

