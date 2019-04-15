  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Ron Smiley
High Winds, Rain, Snow


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Don’t be me and forget your jacket as you head off to work this morning.

Morning and afternoon temperatures will ONLY be around 40 degrees or less. Yikes! With temperatures so low, there will be a chance for snow through the morning and afternoon hours. Are you ready?

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Severe weather chances have now ended for the day. Expect windy conditions to persist, however, as a trough on the back side of a cold front pulls in cold air. Temperatures will briefly dip into the 30s this morning before we get back into the 40s for afternoon temperatures. Light rain and even snow are expected for this morning. Obviously, nothing will stick when it comes to snow.

At this point, it will be more of a “Are you kidding me?” weather event than one that impacts anyone.

Wind speeds this afternoon will be in the mid- to low-20s. Wind gusts will likely approach 45 mph. There is a wind advisory to the east. If you are planning on taking the Pennsylvania Turnpike, the entire span of the turnpike east of the Laurel Highlands will be under the advisory.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

For the rest of the week, expect warmer weather. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 60s. Then, 70s expected for highs on Wednesday with highs near 80 degrees Thursday and Friday.

This week is looking to be more active when it comes rain chances. Besides today and yesterday, where we saw 0.90 inches of rain, you can expect to see rain on Wednesday, Friday along with Saturday and Sunday.

