CARROLL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man died after a vehicle crash in Washington County Monday morning.
It happened just after 7 a.m. on Route 88 South near Riverview Avenue in Carroll Township.
The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office says 59-year-old William Criswell, of Monongahela, was transported to Allegheny General Hospital after the crash.
Criswell died at the hospital just after 4 p.m.
Further details on the crash have not been released.
