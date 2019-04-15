  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carroll Township, Fatal Crash, Local TV, Monongahela, Pittsburgh News, Washington County


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CARROLL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man died after a vehicle crash in Washington County Monday morning.

It happened just after 7 a.m. on Route 88 South near Riverview Avenue in Carroll Township.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office says 59-year-old William Criswell, of Monongahela, was transported to Allegheny General Hospital after the crash.

Criswell died at the hospital just after 4 p.m.

Further details on the crash have not been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s