



CARROLL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man died after a vehicle crash in Washington County Monday morning.

It happened just after 7 a.m. on Route 88 South near Riverview Avenue in Carroll Township.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office says 59-year-old William Criswell, of Monongahela, was transported to Allegheny General Hospital after the crash.

Criswell died at the hospital just after 4 p.m.

Further details on the crash have not been released.

