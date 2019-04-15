  • KDKA TVOn Air

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The suspect wanted in last week’s fatal shooting in Stowe Township has been taken into custody.

According to Allegheny County Police, 18-year-old Tomichael Sherrell turned himself into authorities over the weekend.

(Source: Allegheny County Police)

He is facing charges of criminal homicide, robbery and firearms offenses.

Sherrell is accused in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Bradley Lucier of McKees Rocks last Wednesday.

According to police, Sherrell allegedly attempted to rob Lucier inside a home on Dohrman Street in Stowe Township. A shot was fired during the incident and Lucier was struck in the neck by the bullet.

Lucier died at a local hospital.

Sherrell is now being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

