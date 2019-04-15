



STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police say a vehicle that went over a hillside in Stowe Township on Monday is believed to have been involved in a shooting earlier in the day.

Allegheny County Police say just after noon, emergency dispatchers received reports of shots being fired between vehicles in the area of McKees Rocks and Pittsburgh’s West End.

The vehicles involved traveled from McKees Rocks to the West Carson Street area of Pittsburgh before traveling into Stowe Township.

Just after 1 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a report that a vehicle had crashed over a hillside on Island Avenue near Thomas Street in Stowe Township.

Police believe the vehicle was involved in the shooting.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Allegheny County Police at 1-833-255-8477.

