



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Since the Tree of Life tragedy, there has been a lot of talk about how to prevent shootings like this from happening again.

The family of one of the victims has an idea: invite people over for dinner. Specifically, invite them over for Seder when Passover starts on Friday.

Marnie Fienberg lost her mother-in-law, Joyce Fienberg, in the Tree of Life shooting. Fienberg and her family say they have leaned on others to help them cope with the tragedy.

“And that is the only way that, at least for me personally, that we get out of bed every day. That support from not just folks who are relatives or friends, but people from all over the world, all walks of life, all ages. Hugs, support, anything we can do, and they ask, ‘What can we do to prevent this again?'” Fienberg said.

Fienberg says she and her mother-in-law always worked together to plan special holidays — like the Seder dinner during Passover. And from that an idea was born.

“I’m going to do what Joyce would do. I’m gonna invite some people over for dinner. If I invite you over for dinner, I’ve built a relationship with you, and if you are a different background than me, I’ve learned about your background and you’ve learned about my background and something really good has happened,” Fienberg said.

Fienberg started the organization “Two For Seder.” The concept is simple: invite two people over for Seder dinner.

“You know what I’m really hoping? Is that this is a two-way bridge, and if I invite you over for Seder, would you invite me to Easter?” Fienberg said.

Her small idea has taken off. Two for Seder dinners are now being held in almost every state in the United States and nearly every province in Canada.

To sign up to participate, visit www.2forseder.org.