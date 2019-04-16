



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva is using his off-season to give back.

The former U.S. Army Ranger helped lead the “USAA Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp” near Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany last Saturday. It was the first time the event was held at a military base overseas.

U.S. military personnel based in Germany were invited to attend the event, where they could spend the day training like NFL players with drills like the 40-yard dash, verticle jump and quarterback arm challenge.

In addition to assisting with drills and motivating military members in attendance, Villanueva signed autographs for deployed military and shared stories from his time serving.