



LEECHBURG (KDKA) — Investigators have ruled a mysterious fatal shooting that occurred in Leechburg, Armstrong County Sunday night was a suicide.

According to emergency officials, it happened at a home in the 500 block of Pitt Street.

Detectives could be seen collecting evidence at a light-blue house with a covered front porch. They roped off the home with yellow police tape.

Officials say a deceased male in his 30s — later identified as Jonathan Paul Kulick, 37 — was found inside the home. According to investigators, Kulick did not live there.

A police report released Tuesday concluded that Kulick had fired multiple shots into the rear door of the home in order to gain entry.

Once inside, police say Kulick suffered from one self-inflicted gunshot wound, but multiple shots were fired.

The Armstrong County Coroner’s Office, along with state police, the county’s mobile command unit and the District Attorney’s Office were all called to the scene Sunday night.

Neighbors on the street say they witnessed and heard police taking at least three people to the station for questioning.

Two women, one man and a juvenile live in the home, according to police.

Police say two people were inside the home where the victim was found.

“There were witnesses. Those people were brought to the local police department and they were questioned just for their statements,” Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton said.

Investigators said no charges will be filed.

“We did retrieve the firearms, and at this point we’re not gonna really say what they were either,” Brian Myers, the Armstrong County coroner, said.

The manner of Kulick’s death has been ruled a suicide, according to a statement released by the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday.

