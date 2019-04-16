



BALDWIN (KDKA) — Police have made an arrest in connection to a home invasion and shooting that happened in Baldwin in January.

Fifteen-year-old Aaron Reed was arrested Tuesday morning on charges of aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy and firearms violations. Reed is being charged as an adult.

According to Allegheny County Police, Reed and another male suspect entered a home on Macassar Drive in Baldwin’s Leland Point housing complex on Jan. 31 and demanded money from an 18-year-old man.

During the course of the incident, the 18-year-old was shot twice. Police and paramedics were called, and the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say two adults and three children under the age of 12 were also in the house at the time of the incident. They were not injured.

Reed and the other suspect fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Police have not said if the second suspect has been identified or arrested.

Reed was lodged in the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment on his charges.