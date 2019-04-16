  • KDKA TVOn Air

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating the police-involved shooting of a former high school wrestling champion following a domestic violence call.

Washington County District Attorney Eugene Vittone tells the Tribune Review that state police are investigating the shooting of 19-year-old Logan Macri. Macri’s condition at a Pittsburgh hospital hasn’t been disclosed.

State police say Macri was shot multiple times early Sunday following a domestic violence report at a home in North Strabane. Police say officers from North Strabane and Canonsburg found Macri outside the home with a firearm. They say Macri refused to comply with officers’ commands and officers fired at him.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Macri was a 2018 Pennsylvania state high school wrestling champion for Canon-McMillan High School.

He was on the roster to wrestle for West Virginia University last fall.

An athletic director says Macri left the school in November for unknown reasons.

