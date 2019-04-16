



CANTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man after an alleged hostage situation in Washington County Tuesday afternoon.

The incident started just after 1 p.m. at an apartment in the Belvedere Acres housing complex on Bel Air Drive in Canton Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 51-year-old Donald Edward Casterline held a firearm to a woman’s head, threatened to kill her and refused to let her leave the apartment.

Police surrounded the home for several hours.

The suspect eventually released the woman and surrendered to police.

Route 40 was closed in both directions as a precaution while police were on the scene.