PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Market District Chef Crystal Baldwin is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making spring recipes perfect for Easter holiday gatherings.
(Compliments of Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)
Serves: 8-10
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 ½lb rhubarb, sliced ½ inch thick
- 1 cup sugar
- ¼ cup water
- ½ tsp lemon juice
- 3 cups heavy cream
- 1 cup mascarpone cheese
- ½ Market District™ vanilla bean, split in half
- 1lb strawberries, thinly sliced
Directions:
- In a saucepan, combine the rhubarb, sugar and water; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cover and cook over medium heat, until the rhubarb softens, about 10 minutes. Uncover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the rhubarb is thick and most of the liquid has evaporated, about 10 minutes longer. Place the rhubarb in a bowl and refrigerate until chilled. Stir in the lemon juice.
- Meanwhile, scrape the seeds from the vanilla bean and place in a bowl. Add the heavy cream and mascarpone cheese whip until very soft peaks form. Spoon half of the rhubarb and half of the strawberries evenly into 8 (or 10) cups or parfait glasses. Top the strawberries with half of the whipped cream mixture. Repeat with the remaining rhubarb, strawberries and cream.
English Pea and Micro Green Salad
(Compliments of Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)
Serves: 4-6
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1lb English peas
- 3 tbsp Market District™ extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 spring onions, sliced
- 4 cups Market District™ pea shoots or micro greens
- ¼ cup Natures Basket® mint leaves
- Salt and pepper
Directions:
- Bring a pot of water to the boil and cook the peas until just tender, about 3 minutes. Drain and set aside.
- In sauté pan, heat the olive oil. Add the onions and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until softened. Stir in the peas and cook until just heated through. Remove from the heat and toss with the micro greens and mint; season with salt and pepper.
Roasted Asparagus with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
(Compliments of Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)
Serves: 4
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- 3 tbsp Market District™ Arbequina olive oil, divided
- 1 ½ lb asparagus
- 4 large eggs
- ¼ cup Meyer lemon juice
- 1 tsp Meyer lemon zest
- ½ cup Parmigiana Reggiano or Pecorino cheese, shaved
- Salt and pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 450⁰.
- On a baking sheet, toss the asparagus with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt. Cook in oven until the asparagus are lightly charred, approximately 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, bring a saucepan of water to a simmer; season with salt. Add the eggs one at a time, stirring gently Poach the eggs until the whites are set Thoroughly, approximately 3-4 minutes. Remove the eggs with a slotted spoon, draining thoroughly.
- Top the asparagus with the eggs. Mix the remaining olive oil and lemon juice together; drizzle over the asparagus and sprinkle the lemon zest and cheese on top. Season with cracked pepper.