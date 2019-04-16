Filed Under:Kevin Kramer, Kevin Newman, Kyle Crick, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Sports


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates are starting to get some players healthy as the month of April rolls on.

The team announced on Tuesday morning that relief pitcher Kyle Crick was activated off of the Injured List.

“ROSTER MOVE: The Pirates today have reinstated RHP Kyle Crick from the 10-day injured list and have optioned infielder Kevin Kramer to Triple-A Indianapolis.”

Crick was recently dealing with triceps tightness in his throwing arm after decent outings in the first couple of games. Kevin Kramer was sent back to AAA-Indianapolis in a corresponding move. Kramer did not see the field in his brief stint in the majors this season. He was recently brought up to fill the roster spot left open by Kevin Newman who was injured last week.

The Pirates start a two-game series in Detroit against the Tigers Tuesday night.

