



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police officials say a male suspect was apprehended Tuesday afternoon after running from a vehicle and dropping a firearm in Downtown Pittsburgh.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers in an unmarked vehicle were following a vehicle of interest in the Downtown area around 1 p.m.

When the vehicle arrived at Fort Duquesne Boulevard and 7th Street, the driver stopped and a male got out of the vehicle and started to run away.

Officials say the male dropped a firearm as he was running, then jumped from the ramp onto the River Walk.

The male injured his leg, but continued to run away until a K-9 officer apprehended him.

The male was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his leg injury.

There were three other people in the vehicle at the time. All three were detained for questioning.

Police took possession of the vehicle and the firearm for processing.

Officials say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

