MUNHALL (KDKA) — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Munhall on Tuesday.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on East 12th Avenue near McClure Street.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, a male victim had been shot in the lower torso and a female victim had been shot in his upper torso.

Both victims were transported to local trauma centers. Their conditions are unknown.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact police at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

