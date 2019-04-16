COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio church has apologized for an Easter lesson that encouraged students to slap and cut a pastor and spit on him – incidents that were captured in videos and posted online.

Justin Ross is pastor at Impact City Church in Pataskala in suburban Columbus. He says the incident happened Monday at an organized hangout session for middle and high school students.

Ross says an associate pastor encouraged the attacks as a way to help students learn about Easter and the crucifixion of Jesus.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that several students took the pastor up on the offer, with many of them recording their actions on cellphones.

Ross said the topic was important but the lesson went too far and was inappropriate.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)