



HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania is getting an official amphibian, a nocturnal salamander who can grow to be more than two feet long.

The House voted 191 to 6 on Tuesday to grant the honor to the Eastern hellbender.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s office says he plans to sign it.

The path to legislative recognition was not smooth, as the Eastern hellbender faced a stiff challenge from Wehrle’s salamander.

Hellbenders don’t have federal protected status, and while some states give them protected status, Pennsylvania does not.

