By Kym Gable
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Disappointment and heartbreak: that’s how fans at the big screen outside PPG Paints Arena described their mood after the Penguins loss. Hundreds gathered to watch the game. That early goal had them optimistic, but the atmosphere quickly changed.

“It’s just so sad to see it end in the first round. I can’t believe we got swept. But we had faith the whole time,” one woman said.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“We had the talent. It’s just the passing and everything. They were beating us to the pucks. We were just out-beat,” one man said.

“It was horrible. It was very heartbreaking and hard to watch,” another man said.

“Really heart-crushing … This was kind of our final year to see them before we go off to college, so we were really hoping for them to push through. Especially with the Islanders and our previous history with them,” one young woman said.

After that final Islander goal, the crowd packed up their chairs and left quietly.

