



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Temperatures begin a nice warm up Tuesday, ending up in the lower 60s by mid-afternoon, which is very average for mid-April.

Clouds roll in through the afternoon, and we’ll see a slight chance of a few showers Wednesday as a front stalls to our south.

This will allow warm air to boost temperatures into the 70s the next three days.

Then, a cold front touches off showers and thunderstorms Friday and cools us back down into the 60s for the Easter weekend.

