



MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — For the second year in a row, a Mount Pleasant school raised money to fight cancer, and this year, they surpassed their goal.

Decked out in their favorite superhero gear, a group of Rumbaugh Elementary kindergartners and first graders are the true superheroes.

The students donated their birthday money, piggy bank funds and even change from under the bed to help find a cure for cancer — and one student in particular.

First grader Lilly Smith, a student at Norvelt Elementary, has leukemia.

Brenda Bidwell is the campaign manager for the student series program at Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

“Programs like this are what help us fund our research, our patient programs,” Bidwell said. “These students have been amazing the last two years. This is the last year that Rumbaugh is open, so we really wanted to go out with a bang to help our cancer patients.”

They set their sights high and raised more than $4,700.

Lilly said the fundraiser made her feel “happy.”

Her favorite part?

“When I got to hold the check,” she said.

As for her classmates who helped raise that money, it made them feel all kinds of emotions.

“Excited,” one student said. “It was really fun.”

“What they did today is astronomical. We are so proud of them, and we are going to celebrate with a party at the end of the school year,” kindergarten teacher Vickie Hickle said.