



CENTER TWP., Pa. (KDKA) — Good news for military vets on the job hunt: Shell Chemicals is hosting a career workshop in Beaver County this May.

The Beaver County Times reports that Shell will host a career workshop catered to military veterans, reservists, active military and those with mechanical backgrounds on Tuesday, May 7. The workshop will be held at the Community College of Beaver County’s student services center from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event will also be open to those with work experience in technical fields, as well as students previously or currently enrolled in CCBC’S process technology program, according to the Beaver County Times.

Once again @Shell_PAChem is teaming up with @CCBCedu to hold a career workshop for #military #veterans. The event will be Tuesday, May 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. in @CCBCTitans student services center. More from @bctimes here: https://t.co/5pxeSiu7sa. #WorkforceDevelopment #GoodJobs4PA — PA Community Colleges (@pacommunitycoll) April 16, 2019

In addition, Beaver County Times says Shell is set to host a similar event at Heinz Field on the same day, but details for that event have yet to be released.

RELATED STORIES:

Those interested in attending are encouraged to sign up on CCBC’s website.