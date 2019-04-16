



(CBS Local) — The maker of Nabisco’s Chewy Chips Ahoy! cookies is voluntarily recalling some of its products because of a “solidified ingredient” that could cause some people to get sick.

Mondelez Global LLC did not provide further details about what the unexpected “solidified ingredient” is, but company officials said there have been “some reports of potential adverse health effects.”

The recall is limited to Chewy Chips Ahoy! cookies with UPC No. 0 44000 03223 4 and best by dates of 07SEP2019, 08SEP2019, 14SEP2019 and 15SEP2019.

Mondelēz Global LLC announced April 13, 2019 a voluntary recall in the United States, of certain Chewy Chips Ahoy 13 oz. due to the potential for certain product to contain an unexpected solidified ingredient. Click below for full list of affected product. https://t.co/x6y5o65Kjg — Chips Ahoy! (@ChipsAhoy) April 14, 2019

If you have this product, you are urged to toss it out or return it to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Mondelez says those with questions can call the company’s customer relations at 1-844-366-1171. Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT