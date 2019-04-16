Filed Under:737 Max 8, Boeing, Boeing 737 Max, Local TV, Pittsburgh International Airport, Pittsburgh News, Southwest Airlines


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft is prompting some adjustments and service reductions at Pittsburgh International Airport this coming summer.

According to officials with Pittsburgh International Airport, Southwest Airlines is trimming their summer flight schedules across multiple cities from June 8-29.

The airline removed their 34 MAX 8 aircraft from service on March 13 over safety concerns after two crashes.

Airport officials say the Pittsburgh routes impacted by the adjustments include suspended non-stop service to Los Angeles, Cancun, and a reduction in service to Las Vegas.

Southwest President Tom Nealon said in a statement:

“While the timing for the return to service of the Max remains unclear, what is very clear is our commitment to operate a reliable schedule and provide the famous customer service you expect from us. Our revised summer schedule allows us to accomplish those objectives.”

While it remains unclear whether the changes will remain in place beyond June, Pittsburgh International officials say other carriers that fly out of the airport provide service to all three destinations.

Also, they say anyone already “booked seats with Southwest during that window will be rebooked on a connecting flight.”

