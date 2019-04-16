



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh City Council is expected to approve a settlement today with a man who was roughed up by a city officer outside of Heinz Field in 2015.

Gabriel Despres will receive $77,000.

Despres, 19 years of age at the time of the incident, was pushed down and beaten up by then-Pittsburgh police sergeant Stephen Matakovich.

“The settlement, from a monetary perspective, is good. What’s better in this case was that Stephen Matakovich was held accountable, that the city of Pittsburgh was held accountable,” attorney Alec Wright said last month.

Matakovich was later convicted of violating his civil rights and was sentenced to two years in prison.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

