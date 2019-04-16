Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has released the full line-up for this year’s Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival.
The free music and arts festival boasts over 85 musical acts this year. Four-time Grammy winner India Arie is headlining at the main stage on Friday, June 7 from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Other musical guests include:
- Kaia Kater, June 12, 7:30 to 9 p.m.
- Too Many Zooz, June 14, 6 to 7 p.m.
- Tank and the Bangas, June 14, 7:30 to 9 p.m.
- Mandolin Orange, June 15, 7:30 to 9 p.m.
In addition to musical acts, the festival has a host of art-related events for its 60th anniversary.
An interactive art exhibition called “Los Trompos,” or spinning tops, will be held at Point State Park. Here, festival-goers can admire — and sit in — brightly-colored, rotating sculptures created by the award-winning Mexican artists Héctor Esrawe and Ignacio Cadena.
And in Gateway Center, there will be sculptures made entirely of flip flops reclaimed from the Indian Ocean.
The festival runs June 7 to 16 at Point State Park, Gateway Plaza and the cultural district in downtown Pittsburgh.
For more details, including a full list of events, click here.