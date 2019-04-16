



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has released the full line-up for this year’s Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival.

The free music and arts festival boasts over 85 musical acts this year. Four-time Grammy winner India Arie is headlining at the main stage on Friday, June 7 from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Other musical guests include:

In addition to musical acts, the festival has a host of art-related events for its 60th anniversary.

An interactive art exhibition called “Los Trompos,” or spinning tops, will be held at Point State Park. Here, festival-goers can admire — and sit in — brightly-colored, rotating sculptures created by the award-winning Mexican artists Héctor Esrawe and Ignacio Cadena.

And in Gateway Center, there will be sculptures made entirely of flip flops reclaimed from the Indian Ocean.

The festival runs June 7 to 16 at Point State Park, Gateway Plaza and the cultural district in downtown Pittsburgh.

For more details, including a full list of events, click here.