



SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is now facing charges for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs before a fatal car crash in March.

According to a criminal complaint, Pennsylvania State Troopers were sent to a crash involving a parked car on Highway Street in South Huntingdon Township just before 2 a.m. on March 4.

When the troopers arrived at the scene, they found a woman wandering around the scene of the crash, covered in blood. She said she, 23-year-old Trey Lenell Cue and 25-year-old Sarah McDonald were heading home after stopping at the Creek Side Saloon.

The woman said Cue was driving when they got into a crash, and Cue ran away before the troopers arrived.

Troopers followed footprints in the snow and found Cue laying on the ground near a brush pile in a wooded area.

The criminal complaint says Cue’s eyes were glassy and bloodshot, his speech was slurred, troopers could smell alcohol on him, and he was covered in blood but did not appear to be injured.

Cue was taken into custody without incident. He allegedly said “I hurt that girl” while troopers were taking him back to their patrol vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, Cue admitted that he had been drinking before he got behind the wheel.

When troopers returned to the scene to complete their investigation, they found McDonald dead in the back seat of the crashed vehicle.

Cue was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation and a blood draw. Testing found Cue’s blood alcohol content to be .172 and revealed Cue had cocaine, cocaethylene and benzoylecgonine in his system at the time of his arrest.

The criminal complaint says Cue was traveling between 69 and 74 mph seconds before the crash and he was driving with a suspended license.

Cue is facing a number of charges, including homicide by vehicle while DUI.