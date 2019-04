MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A vehicle crashed over a hillside in McKeesport after the driver apparently suffered a medical emergency Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on Walnut Street near the 15th Street Bridge.

City of McKeesport Police say it appears the 39-year-old driver had a medical emergency while he was driving. He was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital for evaluation and treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.