



WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An Armstrong County woman is now facing child endangerment charges after emergency medical services were sent to check on a possible overdose.

Pennsylvania State Police say responders were sent to a home on Hollow Road in Washington Township just after 9 a.m.

When they arrived, they found 31-year-old Ashley Hiles, of Cowansville.

Hiles allegedly became aggressive and shoved the responders.

Additionally, state police say there was a 10-month-old child in the home and authorities found loaded heroin needles on the floor.

Hiles is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering a child. She was lodged in the Armstrong County Jail on $15,000 bond.