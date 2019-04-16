Filed Under:Erie, Erie News, Local TV, Pennsylvania, Rubber Duck, Tall Ships Festival


ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) — The World’s Largest Rubber Duck is coming back to Pennsylvania this summer.

If you want to see it, you’ll have to travel to Erie.

The duck will be part of Erie’s annual Tall Ships Festival; this year taking place from Aug. 22-25. The festival features multiple ships, deck tours, day sails, music, entertainment, food and more.

In addition to all that, organizers say “The World’s Largest Duck!” will be returning for this year’s festivities.

The duck, which is more than six stories high and weighs 11 tons, last attended the festival in 2016, Erie News Now reports.

For more on the festival and ticket information, visit TallShipsErie.org.

