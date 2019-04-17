Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2019 Steelers schedule has been released, and the season starts off with a major matchup on the road.
The Steelers posted a “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” themed video to social media when they announced the schedule Wednesday evening.
It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.
Let’s head to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe for our 2019 schedule… pic.twitter.com/blrW7zjwsW
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 18, 2019
Week 1: Sept. 8 at 8:20 p.m. – at New England Patriots
Week 2: Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. — Seattle Seahawks
Week 3: Sept. 22 at 4:25 p.m. – at San Francisco 49ers
Week 4: Sept. 30 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday) – Cincinnati Bengals
Week 5: Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. – Baltimore Ravens
Week 6: Oct. 13 at 8:20 p.m. – at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 7: BYE
Week 8: Oct. 28 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday) – Miami Dolphins
Week 9: Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. – Indianapolis Colts
Week 10: Nov. 10 at 4:25 p.m. – Los Angeles Rams
Week 11: Nov. 14 at 8:20 p.m. (Thursday) – at Cleveland Browns
Week 12: Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. – at Cincinnati Bengals
Week 13: Dec. 1 at 4:25 p.m. – Cleveland Browns
Week 14: Dec. 8 at 4:25 p.m. – at Arizona Cardinals
Week 15: Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. – Buffalo Bills
Week 16: Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. – at New York Jets
Week 17: Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. – at Baltimore Ravens
