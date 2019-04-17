  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMSEAL Team
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2019 NFL Schedule, NFL, NFL Offseason, NFL Schedule, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2019 Steelers schedule has been released, and the season starts off with a major matchup on the road.

The Steelers posted a “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” themed video to social media when they announced the schedule Wednesday evening.

Week 1: Sept. 8 at 8:20 p.m. – at New England Patriots
Week 2: Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. — Seattle Seahawks
Week 3: Sept. 22 at 4:25 p.m. – at San Francisco 49ers
Week 4: Sept. 30 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday) – Cincinnati Bengals
Week 5: Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. – Baltimore Ravens
Week 6: Oct. 13 at 8:20 p.m. – at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 7: BYE
Week 8: Oct. 28 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday) – Miami Dolphins
Week 9: Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. – Indianapolis Colts
Week 10: Nov. 10 at 4:25 p.m. – Los Angeles Rams
Week 11: Nov. 14 at 8:20 p.m. (Thursday) – at Cleveland Browns
Week 12: Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. – at Cincinnati Bengals
Week 13: Dec. 1 at 4:25 p.m. – Cleveland Browns
Week 14: Dec. 8 at 4:25 p.m. – at Arizona Cardinals
Week 15: Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. – Buffalo Bills
Week 16: Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. – at New York Jets
Week 17: Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. – at Baltimore Ravens

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s