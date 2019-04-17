  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMSEAL Team
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lawrence County, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Shenango Township, Shenango Tree Tops Assisted Living Facility


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — At approximately 6:32 p.m., fire crews responded to a call regarding the smell of gas at the Shenango Tree Tops Assisted Living Facility on Frew Mill Road in Shenango Township, and the residents were evacuated.

Firefighters searched the three story building for the source of the gas smell and awaited the arrival of the gas company to determine if it would be safe for residents to return to their apartments.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s