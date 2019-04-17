Comments
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — At approximately 6:32 p.m., fire crews responded to a call regarding the smell of gas at the Shenango Tree Tops Assisted Living Facility on Frew Mill Road in Shenango Township, and the residents were evacuated.
Firefighters searched the three story building for the source of the gas smell and awaited the arrival of the gas company to determine if it would be safe for residents to return to their apartments.
No further details are available at this time.
