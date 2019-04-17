



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen cooking up Easter dinner!

Baked Ham with Two Sauces

1 whole fully cooked spiral ham (8 – 10 pounds)

Honey Mustard Sauce:

1 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons honey mustard

2 tablespoons minced scallions

Spiced Cherry Sauce:

1 cup cherry preserves

1 tablespoon creamy horseradish sauce

2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground cumin

Sea salt to taste

Juice and zest from one large lemon

Soft dinner rolls

Directions:

Follow the directions that come with the spiral ham for glazing and heating the ham. Serve with the following sauces and pass the rolls!

Honey Mustard: Whisk the mayonnaise, honey mustard and scallions together – cover and refrigerate for 1 – 2 days.

Spiced Cherry Sauce: Combine the preserves, horseradish sauce, brown sugar, cinnamon, cumin, salt to taste and lemon juice in a small pot. Cook until slightly thickened, about 2 – 3 minutes, remove from heat and add lemon zest. Cook and taste for seasoning, adding more lemon juice if necessary.