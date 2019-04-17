Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen cooking up Easter dinner!
Baked Ham with Two Sauces
1 whole fully cooked spiral ham (8 – 10 pounds)
Honey Mustard Sauce:
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons honey mustard
- 2 tablespoons minced scallions
Spiced Cherry Sauce:
- 1 cup cherry preserves
- 1 tablespoon creamy horseradish sauce
- 2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- Sea salt to taste
- Juice and zest from one large lemon
- Soft dinner rolls
Directions:
Follow the directions that come with the spiral ham for glazing and heating the ham. Serve with the following sauces and pass the rolls!
Honey Mustard: Whisk the mayonnaise, honey mustard and scallions together – cover and refrigerate for 1 – 2 days.
Spiced Cherry Sauce: Combine the preserves, horseradish sauce, brown sugar, cinnamon, cumin, salt to taste and lemon juice in a small pot. Cook until slightly thickened, about 2 – 3 minutes, remove from heat and add lemon zest. Cook and taste for seasoning, adding more lemon juice if necessary.