DRAVOSBURG (KDKA) — A train struck an unoccupied vehicle in Dravosburg late Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. at Boswell Crossing.

Allegheny County officials say the vehicle was disabled.

No one was in the vehicle when it was struck.

Route 837 is closed in both directions while emergency responders on the scene.

