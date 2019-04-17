Comments
DRAVOSBURG (KDKA) — A train struck an unoccupied vehicle in Dravosburg late Wednesday night.
It happened around 11:20 p.m. at Boswell Crossing.
Allegheny County officials say the vehicle was disabled.
Dravosburg: Disabled, unoccupied vehicle struck by train at Boswell Crossing in Dravosburg. Mckeesport Police, Dravosburg FD and Mckeesport EMS are on scene. Route 837 closed in both directions.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 18, 2019
No one was in the vehicle when it was struck.
Route 837 is closed in both directions while emergency responders on the scene.
