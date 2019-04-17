  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMSEAL Team
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beer Delivery, Giant Eagle, Giant Eagle Market District, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle has launched BeerVan.com, a home delivery beer service out of its Shadyside Market District location and will service six ZIP codes in the Pittsburgh area.

Customers can place an order through BeerVan.com and the beer will arrive at their home within a two hour delivery window through the delivery service.

The program will service ZIP codes 15201, 15224, 15232, 15213, 15260 and 15206.

“We’ve created BeerVan as a compliment to the variety of convenience solutions we already have in place for our time-starved customers,” said Jannah Jablonski, Giant Eagle spokesperson. “We’re excited to give our customers the ability to check one more thing off their to-do list without ever having to leave home.”

Customers will be able to search through more than 150 domestic, craft and imported beers and add them to their shopping cart. Product prices are the same as in-store. Customers placing and accepting deliveries of beer must be age 21 or older and present valid identification at time of delivery.

There is no minimum order, but a maximum of 192 ounces can be purchased in a single transaction. Beer delivery will be subject to a delivery fee of $4.99 and someone age 21 or older must be present to accept the delivery. If no one answers the door, the delivery drive will call the phone number provided during the ordering process.

Deliveries will be made Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Payments are currently only accepted via PayPal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s