



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle has launched BeerVan.com, a home delivery beer service out of its Shadyside Market District location and will service six ZIP codes in the Pittsburgh area.

Customers can place an order through BeerVan.com and the beer will arrive at their home within a two hour delivery window through the delivery service.

The program will service ZIP codes 15201, 15224, 15232, 15213, 15260 and 15206.

“We’ve created BeerVan as a compliment to the variety of convenience solutions we already have in place for our time-starved customers,” said Jannah Jablonski, Giant Eagle spokesperson. “We’re excited to give our customers the ability to check one more thing off their to-do list without ever having to leave home.”

Customers will be able to search through more than 150 domestic, craft and imported beers and add them to their shopping cart. Product prices are the same as in-store. Customers placing and accepting deliveries of beer must be age 21 or older and present valid identification at time of delivery.

There is no minimum order, but a maximum of 192 ounces can be purchased in a single transaction. Beer delivery will be subject to a delivery fee of $4.99 and someone age 21 or older must be present to accept the delivery. If no one answers the door, the delivery drive will call the phone number provided during the ordering process.

Deliveries will be made Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Payments are currently only accepted via PayPal.