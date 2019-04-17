



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting last week in the city’s Larimer section.

Robert Harper is now facing charges of criminal homicide in the April 8 shooting.

Pittsburgh Police from Zone 5 converged on a home on Winfield Street near Shetland Street after reports of gunfire there last week.

They found the victim, Mark Jackson, dead inside a home.

Police served an arrest warrant on Harper on Tuesday. He was already in the Allegheny County Jail on unrelated charges.

He’s also charged in connection with a robbery at a Wendy’s in White Oak last month.

