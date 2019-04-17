  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Lisa Washington
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Homicide, Larimer, Lisa Washington, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Robert Harper


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting last week in the city’s Larimer section.

Robert Harper is now facing charges of criminal homicide in the April 8 shooting.

(Source: Pittsburgh Police/Facebook)

Pittsburgh Police from Zone 5 converged on a home on Winfield Street near Shetland Street after reports of gunfire there last week.

They found the victim, Mark Jackson, dead inside a home.

Police served an arrest warrant on Harper on Tuesday. He was already in the Allegheny County Jail on unrelated charges.

He’s also charged in connection with a robbery at a Wendy’s in White Oak last month.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Lisa Washington

