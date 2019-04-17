Comments
Thurman was processed and arraigned and placed in the Lawrence County Jail without bond.
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — The New Castle City Police have filed criminal homicide charges in reference to the double shooting which resulted in the death of one man on April 11.
New Castle Police took Anthony Thurman into custody today after he turned himself in with his attorney at the New Castle City Police Department.
There was an active homicide warrant for Thurman since April 12 for the shooting that killed one and injured another.
