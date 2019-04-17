Filed Under:Anthony Thurman, Local TV, New Castle City Police, Pittsburgh News, Shooting


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — The New Castle City Police have filed criminal homicide charges in reference to the double shooting which resulted in the death of one man on April 11.

New Castle Police took Anthony Thurman into custody today after he turned himself in with his attorney at the New Castle City Police Department.

Related Story: New Castle Police Seek Suspect In Fatal Shooting

There was an active homicide warrant for Thurman since April 12 for the shooting that killed one and injured another.

Thurman was processed and arraigned and placed in the Lawrence County Jail without bond.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s