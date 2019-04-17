Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania state regulators say online casino-style gambling, such as poker, and online sports betting is close to getting started.
Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board officials said Wednesday online sports-betting sites could begin testing in two or three weeks, while the agency is planning a rollout of online casino-style gambling the week of July 15 by casinos that are ready.
Most of Pennsylvania’s 12 casinos have purchased an online gambling certificate or a license to operate sports books, or both.
Players must show that they are 21 years old to set up an account and within Pennsylvania to place a bet. Pennsylvania authorized the activity in 2017.
It comes at an uncertain time, as a federal judge in New Hampshire considers whether the federal Wire Act could prohibit some forms of online gambling.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)