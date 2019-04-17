  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alexandre Rattes, Allegheny County, Local TV, Motorcycle Crash, Parkway East, Parkway West, Pennsylvania State Police, Pittsburgh News


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A motorcycle rider from Maryland is faces charges, accused of nearly running down a state trooper.

Authorities say the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on the inbound Parkway coming down Green Tree Hill.

State police say the trooper saw the motorcyclist, identified as Alexandre Rattes of Derwood, Maryand, traveling down the shoulder of the roadway.

(Source: Allegheny County)

According to the criminal complaint, the trooper said he activated the lights on his cruiser and got out of his cruiser and waved at Rattes to pull over.

But instead, investigators say Rattes sped away, nearly striking the trooper before crashing into the shoulder of the highway.

Rattes was taken into custody and transported to UPMC Mercy Hospital, where he told investigators he never saw the trooper trying to stop him.

The trooper only suffered some scrapes and bruises in the incident.

He is now facing charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and other traffic violations.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s