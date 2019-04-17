



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A motorcycle rider from Maryland is faces charges, accused of nearly running down a state trooper.

Authorities say the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on the inbound Parkway coming down Green Tree Hill.

State police say the trooper saw the motorcyclist, identified as Alexandre Rattes of Derwood, Maryand, traveling down the shoulder of the roadway.

According to the criminal complaint, the trooper said he activated the lights on his cruiser and got out of his cruiser and waved at Rattes to pull over.

But instead, investigators say Rattes sped away, nearly striking the trooper before crashing into the shoulder of the highway.

Rattes was taken into custody and transported to UPMC Mercy Hospital, where he told investigators he never saw the trooper trying to stop him.

The trooper only suffered some scrapes and bruises in the incident.

He is now facing charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and other traffic violations.

