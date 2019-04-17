Filed Under:Domestic Violence, Ji-Hwan Bae, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Sports


NEW YORK (AP) – Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop prospect Ji-Hwan Bae has been suspended for 30 games for violating minor league baseball’s domestic violence policy.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the suspension will start Thursday.

Bae agreed to a minor league contract in March 2018 for a $1.2 million signing bonus. He was accused by a former girlfriend of domestic violence, South Korean media and The Athletic reported last May.

The 19-year-old batted .271 with 13 RBIs and 10 steals in 35 games last year with the rookie level Gulf Coast Pirates. He was 4 for 21 (.190) with three RBIs in five games this season for Class A Greensboro of the South Atlantic League.

