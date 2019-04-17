  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Kristin Emery
Filed Under:Kristin Emery, Local TV, Pittsburgh Weather, Temperatures


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A nice warm up started off Wednesday morning with highs reaching the lower 70s, along with a mixture of clouds and peeks of sunshine.

Even warmer air arrives Thursday with highs flirting with 80 degrees and more sunshine than clouds.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms will move in Friday with a cold front that cools us back down to seasonable temperatures for the holiday weekend.

Right now, Easter Sunday looks dry with highs in the mid-60s.

