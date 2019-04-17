



PITTSBURGH (CBS) — Videos allegedly showing New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other men engaging in sex acts at a Florida massage parlor will be released soon, unless a judge tells them otherwise, prosecutors said in a new court filing Wednesday.

Kraft is facing prostitution charges following a large bust at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida.

Police say Kraft was captured on camera paying for sex acts twice during the weekend of the AFC Championship Game in late January.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office said in the filing Wednesday that it is obligated to release the video to the public and media now, and can’t wait for a judge to rule if it should be kept under seal. Prosecutors said they would be releasing the video in relation to their case against Lei Wang, the manager of the spa.

However, shortly afterward, three motions were filed in Florida to prevent the release of the videos. One of those motions appear to be from Kraft.

For more information on this developing story, visit CBS Boston here.

Pittsburgh business owner Mark Bope, 64, was also among those other men charged in the same prostitution sting.

Bope was charged with soliciting someone to commit prostitution in Palm Beach County.

He owns Architectural Clay Products on the North Side.