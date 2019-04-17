Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in an unsolved murder investigation.
Wilbert Barber, 58, was found dead at a home on 5th Avenue in Rankin on Feb. 25.
Police say Barber was shot multiple times through the home’s rear door. Police believe someone had knocked at the door and Barber was going to answer it.
Barber was involved in a physical altercation earlier that day at the Edgewood Towne Center, but police aren’t sure if the altercation was related to the shooting.
Police say a motive is not clear at this time.
The Crime Stoppers number is (412) 255-8477.
Information leading to an arrest and conviction could be worth up to $1,000.