



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man convicted of shaking his infant daughter, causing her severe brain damage that resulted in her death as a teenager, has been arrested.

Ariden Jackson, 37, faces charges after his daughter, Janiya, died nearly 14 years after he admitted to police that he shook her as a baby in an apartment in McKees Rocks because she would not stop crying.

At the time of the crime in 2005, he first told police he accidentally dropped her. He later told detectives he had shaken her three times when she wouldn’t stop crying.

Court documents indicate Jackson pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and child and reckless endangerment. He went to jail and served 10 years for that crime.

Now, Jackson is facing criminal homicide charges.

Allegheny County Police say he turned himself into detectives just after midnight.

#BREAKING: Ariden Jackson just turned himself in at Allegheny County PD. He surrendered at 12:05. He’s facing a criminal homicide charge in the death of his daughter. More details tonight at 5 on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/lG1NlIWINo — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) April 18, 2019

In February, the now 13-year-old girl died as a result of her injuries, according to the medical examiner. She had been living with severe brain damage, developmental delays and a seizure disorder.

The Beaver County Medical Examiner’s report said she died as a result of “complications of a seizure disorder resulting from remote abusive head trauma.” The death was ruled homicide.

Jackson is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.