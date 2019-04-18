Comments
LATROBE (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man was stopped at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport after Transportation Security Administration officers detected a gun in his luggage Saturday.
The TSA says the Jeannette resident had a loaded .380 caliber handgun in his carry-on bag.
Westmoreland County Police responded to the airport security checkpoint, where they confiscated the firearm and detained the man for questioning.
The TSA did not say how many guns have been found in bags at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport so far this year. Officers have found eight guns in bags at Pittsburgh International Airport.
Individuals who bring firearms to the airport checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges, even those with concealed carry permits.