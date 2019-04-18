BREAKING NEWS:Department of Justice releases redacted version of Mueller Report
Filed Under:Duquesne Incline, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Duquesne Incline got stuck for about two hours Thursday afternoon while passengers were on board.

Passengers were on both cable cars when they stopped moving in the middle of the incline around 3 p.m.

There were at least 20 people, including seven children, on board one car.

Jenn Sibiga was on one of the cars and spoke to KDKA News while waiting to be rescued.

“It’s hot. Everybody’s trying to be patient, and you know, fortunately we have a lot of good people on the car who are looking out for each other and there’s been nothing urgent going on, but we keep thinking as each minute goes by that… what’s going on?” Sibiga said.

(Photo Credit: Rachele Mongiovi/KDKA)

Both cars were safely returned to the top and bottom incline stations around 5 p.m., and all the passengers were able to get off.

A spokesperson for the incline initially said they were waiting for a part to be delivered and installed before the cars could start moving again.

Further details have not yet been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s