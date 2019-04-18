



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Duquesne Incline got stuck for about two hours Thursday afternoon while passengers were on board.

Passengers were on both cable cars when they stopped moving in the middle of the incline around 3 p.m.

There were at least 20 people, including seven children, on board one car.

Jenn Sibiga was on one of the cars and spoke to KDKA News while waiting to be rescued.

“It’s hot. Everybody’s trying to be patient, and you know, fortunately we have a lot of good people on the car who are looking out for each other and there’s been nothing urgent going on, but we keep thinking as each minute goes by that… what’s going on?” Sibiga said.

Both cars were safely returned to the top and bottom incline stations around 5 p.m., and all the passengers were able to get off.

A spokesperson for the incline initially said they were waiting for a part to be delivered and installed before the cars could start moving again.

Further details have not yet been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details