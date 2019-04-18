PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a woman during a fit of road rage on the Liberty Bridge.

It was around 3:30 p.m. on April 11 when a motorist who does not want to be identified says she found herself in a dangerous situation as she maneuvered her vehicle onto the Liberty Bridge.

Traffic was bumper-to-bumper. Out of courtesy, she allowed another motorist to get in front of her. That didn’t sit well with the driver of a black Ford pickup truck behind her.

“He was waving his hands and shaking his head for five minutes. He never stopped,” she said.

She says things got worse. The driver of that black truck was still behind her, and as she kept an eye on her rear view mirror, she noticed him start pointing.

“I looked up and he was pointing to the back of my car, like, I’m gonna find you, I’m gonna find you,” she said.

While still moving with the flow of traffic, she called 911. They told her to get away from the driver. She told 911 that she was on the Liberty Bridge and had nowhere to go.

The anonymous motorist says as traffic stopped, she saw the pickup truck driver pull out a gun.

“We got down to the bottom of the ramp. We were at the light, and I look up in my rear view mirror and he had a gun. The gun was pointed sideways and he took his other hand and he cocked it back and then, at that point, he started to point it at me,” she said.

The pickup truck driver turned off the bridge and up McArdle Roadway. She followed him and got part of his license plate number.

With that and the fact that she saw his face, police displayed several pictures, including drivers license pictures, and she was able to do identify the driver of that pickup truck as 32-year-old Steven Kerr.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Kerr.