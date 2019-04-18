PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Authorities are skeptical of a man’s claims that he lost his prosthetic leg when he ended up in the back of a garbage truck.
A man claims he was asleep in the dumpster in McKees Rocks early Thursday morning when a garbage truck picked the dumpster up and poured the contents into a front loader. The man says he lost his prosthetic leg when that happened.
Police won’t release the man’s name, but they say they’ve had trouble with him several times in the past.
The trash was searched, but no leg was found.
At Republic Trash Services in Carnegie, they say they searched some more when they dumped the trash in a landfill.
There was still no sign of the leg, and some there say they’re not sure they believe the man’s story.
The man was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Police aren’t making any other comments.