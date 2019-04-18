  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Kristin Emery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — What a warm up!

From highs in the 70s Wednesday to 80 degrees today, this could be the warmest day yet this year.

Clouds will mix with periods of sunshine later today with clouds winning out overnight.

Lows in the 60s will give way to highs in the 70s Friday, and showers and a chance of thunderstorms will develop late morning into early afternoon.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Right now, the best chance for a few thunderstorms looks like south and east of Pittsburgh in the afternoon.

Showers linger Saturday, but will move out just in time for a nice Easter Sunday with highs in the 60s all weekend.

