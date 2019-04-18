Filed Under:Hiring, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Taco Bell


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Taco Bell is hiring.

The fast food chain will host 14 hiring parties at locations in and around the Pittsburgh area next week.

In addition to offering on-the-spot job interviews, the restaurants will also have free food and festivities for interested applicants.

Hiring parties will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations on the listed dates:

  • Tuesday, April 23 — 220 Tri County Lane, Belle Vernon, PA
  • Thursday, April 25 and Saturday, April 27 — 1105 Oakland Avenue, Indiana, PA
  • Thursday, April 25 and Saturday, April 27 — 8775 Norwin Ave, Irwin, PA
  • Thursday, April 25 and Saturday, April 27 — 4032 William Penn Hwy, Monroeville, PA
  • Wednesday, April 24 — 1690 Cochran Rd, Pittsburgh PA
  • Tuesday, April 23 — 1603 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
  • Wednesday, April 24 — 825 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
  • Tuesday, April 23 — 460 Washington Road, Washington, PA
  • Thursday, April 25 — 125 Greene Plaza, Waynesburg, PA
  • Thursday, April 25 and Saturday, April 27 — 302 Cheat Road, Morgantown, WV

For more information, visit hiringparties.tacobell.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s