Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Taco Bell is hiring.
The fast food chain will host 14 hiring parties at locations in and around the Pittsburgh area next week.
In addition to offering on-the-spot job interviews, the restaurants will also have free food and festivities for interested applicants.
Hiring parties will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations on the listed dates:
- Tuesday, April 23 — 220 Tri County Lane, Belle Vernon, PA
- Thursday, April 25 and Saturday, April 27 — 1105 Oakland Avenue, Indiana, PA
- Thursday, April 25 and Saturday, April 27 — 8775 Norwin Ave, Irwin, PA
- Thursday, April 25 and Saturday, April 27 — 4032 William Penn Hwy, Monroeville, PA
- Wednesday, April 24 — 1690 Cochran Rd, Pittsburgh PA
- Tuesday, April 23 — 1603 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
- Wednesday, April 24 — 825 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
- Tuesday, April 23 — 460 Washington Road, Washington, PA
- Thursday, April 25 — 125 Greene Plaza, Waynesburg, PA
- Thursday, April 25 and Saturday, April 27 — 302 Cheat Road, Morgantown, WV
For more information, visit hiringparties.tacobell.com.