WARREN, Ohio (KDKA) — An amber alert has been issued in eastern Ohio for an infant who was allegedly abducted.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, police are searching for 2-month-old Jasper Stennett.

Police believe 20-year-old James Stennett took the child from a home on Hazelwood Avenue in Warren, Ohio, around 1:20 p.m. Thursday.

James Stennett (Photo Courtesy: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Warren is located about 21 miles west of Hermitage, Pa., in Mercer County.

Jasper Stennett is described a white child with blonde hair and blue eyes. Jasper was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue-and-yellow pants. No photo of the child is available.

James Stennett is described as a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes. He’s 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs about 142 pounds.

The suspect is believed to be driving a 2005 gold Buick Rendezvous with an Ohio license plate reading HQN8371.

Anyone who sees Stennett or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

