WARREN, Ohio (KDKA) — An amber alert has been issued in eastern Ohio for an infant who was allegedly abducted.
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, police are searching for 2-month-old Jasper Stennett.
Police believe 20-year-old James Stennett took the child from a home on Hazelwood Avenue in Warren, Ohio, around 1:20 p.m. Thursday.
Warren is located about 21 miles west of Hermitage, Pa., in Mercer County.
Jasper Stennett is described a white child with blonde hair and blue eyes. Jasper was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue-and-yellow pants. No photo of the child is available.
James Stennett is described as a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes. He’s 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs about 142 pounds.
The suspect is believed to be driving a 2005 gold Buick Rendezvous with an Ohio license plate reading HQN8371.
Anyone who sees Stennett or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.